Now NBFIs need approval to waive interests, write off loans of subsidiaries

Banking

TBS Report
29 September, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 10:11 pm

Related News

Now NBFIs need approval to waive interests, write off loans of subsidiaries

TBS Report
29 September, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 10:11 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

From now on, non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) will require approval from the Bangladesh Bank for the disbursement of loans to their subsidiaries, interest waivers and loan write-offs.

In a circular on Thursday, the central bank said some financial institutions were making excessive investments in their subsidiary companies in violation of the Financial Institutions Act.

There have also been cases of violation of existing rules and regulations in interest waivers and loan write-offs of these institutions, it added.

However, for banks, the central bank's approval is not required in the case of loan disbursements to their subsidiary institutions and interest waiver and loan write-offs.

A senior official of the relevant department of the central bank said many financial institutions are in very bad condition.

"Between 50% and 90% of their loans are defaulted. The central bank's observation of these institutions shows that they give massive loans to their subsidiary institutions. Most of which are defaulted. Therefore, instructions have been given to bring more transparency in the disbursement of loans in this sector in the future," he added.

Defaulted loans at non-bank financial institutions edged up around 12% in the April-June quarter, according to a central bank report, thanks to lending anomalies and winding down Covid-led repayment facilities.

The NBFI defaulted loan was Tk14,232 crore in the first quarter of 2022, which spiked by Tk1,702 crore at the end of June, the Quarterly Financial Stability Assessment Report of the Bangladesh Bank shows.

Top News

NBFIs / Loan disbursement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Antara Haldar. Sketch: TBS

Amazon’s satanic mills

9h | Panorama
Students at the fair spoke to the admission representatives from different US universities. PHOTO: COURTESY

US University Fair: An attempt to help aspiring students study in the States

10h | Pursuit
Three episodes of drama serial “Bachelor Point” have been deleted in the face of criticisms by netizens against some inaudible vulgar dialogues. Photo: Collected

Bangla slang in web series: Cultural diversity or deformity?

10h | Thoughts
Bangladesh cannot afford to wait further for cyber security reporting to become a norm. Photo: Reuters

Cybersecurity expertise needs to be incorporated into Bangladeshi company boards

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Onion plays role in reducing cholesterol in blood

Onion plays role in reducing cholesterol in blood

31m | Videos
Padma Bridge to get most advanced rail track

Padma Bridge to get most advanced rail track

36m | Videos
When market regulator turns into stock investor

When market regulator turns into stock investor

41m | Videos
Referendums in four Ukrainian regions show support in favour of Russia

Referendums in four Ukrainian regions show support in favour of Russia

51m | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b

4
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

5
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

6
How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run
Economy

How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run