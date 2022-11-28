New Tk2, Tk5 notes to be released Tuesday

UNB
28 November, 2022, 07:05 pm
28 November, 2022, 07:05 pm

New Tk2, Tk5 notes to be released Tuesday

New notes of Tk2 and Tk5 are coming to the market Tuesday (29 November), in order to meet the ongoing shortage of such notes, finance ministry sources said.

The newly-printed notes signed by Senior Finance Secretary Fatima Yasmin will be released from Bangladesh Bank on Tuesday.

The financial institution division, a wing of Ministry of Finance, has completed the official formalities to release these notes.

These notes are ready and will be issued from Bangladesh Bank's Motijheel office on Tuesday.

Later, the new notes will be issued periodically from other offices of Bangladesh Bank and scheduled banks.

The colours, dimension, watermark, designs, and other security features of the new notes will remain the same as the current notes.

Along with the newly-printed notes, paper notes of two and five taka denominations and metal coins will also be in use.

