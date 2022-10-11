NCC Bank disburses startup loan facility to technology based apps

Banking

TBS Report
11 October, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 06:16 pm

Related News

NCC Bank disburses startup loan facility to technology based apps

TBS Report
11 October, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 06:16 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

NCC Bank Limited has provided startup loan facility at lower interest rate worth Tk15 lakh from its own startup fund to Neilex Limited, a startup technology based entrepreneur for smart mobile "Child Mode Apps" recently.

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director and CEO of NCC Bank handed over the cheque worth Tk15 lakh to Habibur Rahman, managing director of Neilex Ltd.

Besides, Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director, Md Solaiman- Al- Raji VP & Head of CMSME Division, Md Sajjadul Islam, VP of IT Division (Digital Financial Services), Khaled Afzal Rahim,  SAVP of CMSME Division and  Md Sajjadur Rahman, manager of Rajshahi Branch, along with concern officers of NCC Bank were also present on the occasion.

According to the media release, NCC Bank, for the first time in banking sector, provided startup loan facilities to entrepreneurs for their innovative services through its own startup initiative "Nobin" on easy terms & condition as well as lower interest rate.

NCC Bank / Startup / loan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At what point are we willing to give machines a non-zero degree of sentience? Photo: Bloomberg

Google’s AI videos point to a machine-generated future

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The ways to reinvent climate change adaptation in Bangladesh and beyond

7h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

‘Central Bank leaders do not exercise their power’

8h | Panorama
The back part of this picturesque farmhouse features open porches facing farmlands and a pond that was cleverly merged into a part of the house. Photo: Asif Salman

Shikor: Interpreting tradition in modern architectural language

8h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

48m | Videos
500 towers needed in Dhaka for clear phone calls

500 towers needed in Dhaka for clear phone calls

2h | Videos
500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

3h | Videos
Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro