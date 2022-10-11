NCC Bank disburses startup loan facility to technology based apps

NCC Bank Limited has provided startup loan facility at lower interest rate worth Tk15 lakh from its own startup fund to Neilex Limited, a startup technology based entrepreneur for smart mobile "Child Mode Apps" recently.

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director and CEO of NCC Bank handed over the cheque worth Tk15 lakh to Habibur Rahman, managing director of Neilex Ltd.

Besides, Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director, Md Solaiman- Al- Raji VP & Head of CMSME Division, Md Sajjadul Islam, VP of IT Division (Digital Financial Services), Khaled Afzal Rahim, SAVP of CMSME Division and Md Sajjadur Rahman, manager of Rajshahi Branch, along with concern officers of NCC Bank were also present on the occasion.

According to the media release, NCC Bank, for the first time in banking sector, provided startup loan facilities to entrepreneurs for their innovative services through its own startup initiative "Nobin" on easy terms & condition as well as lower interest rate.