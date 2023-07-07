NBFIs lend Tk2,279cr, face Tk3,622cr defaults in a year

Banking

Sakhawat Prince
07 July, 2023, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 11:08 pm

Related News

NBFIs lend Tk2,279cr, face Tk3,622cr defaults in a year

NPLs increased by Tk1,033 crore in the March quarter

Sakhawat Prince
07 July, 2023, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 11:08 pm
Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

Non-performing loans (NPLs) have worryingly exceeded disbursements in the 12 months leading up to March this year, as many scam-hit non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) have been grappling with a severe fund crisis.

According to data from the central bank, NBFIs have disbursed Tk2,279 crore during the period when defaulted loans increased by Tk3,622 crore.

And the NPLs have increased by Tk1,033 crore in the January-March quarter of this year, when the amount of new loans only increased by Tk826 crore.

Bankers have stated that loans are not increasing due to various reasons, including the fund crisis faced by several financial institutions. They further mentioned that the ratio of non-performing loans (NPLs) remains low thanks to various facilities provided by the central bank.

However, they highlighted that the actual level of NPLs is higher than what is officially reported.

Bankers said loans are not increasing due to various reasons, including the fund crisis faced by several financial institutions. Still, the ratio of NPLs remains low thanks to various facilities provided by the central bank.

However, they highlighted that the actual level of NPLs is higher than what is officially reported.

They said various steps are being taken to strengthen the recovery of toxic loans. Especially, in light of the fund crunch, these institutions have intensified their efforts to recover NPLs as a means to ensure their survival.

At the end of March this year, the total loans of financial institutions stood at Tk71,265 crore, of which NPLs amounted to Tk17,854 crore, which is 25.05% of the total outstanding.

In December 2022, the amount of loans was Tk70,435 crore, of which NPLs were Tk16,821 crore, which is 23.88% of the total outstanding.

Abdul Jabbar, managing director at Aviva Finance Limited, told The Business Standard, "Loan disbursements have declined as some financial institutions are more focused on the recovery.

"In addition, some institutions have disbursed loans to areas where the likelihood of recovery is very low, resulting in regular defaults and an increase in NPLs."  

For the last three years, borrowers of financial institutions have received various facilities for loan repayment, similar to borrowers of banks.

There was a moratorium on loan repayment in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. Although the moratorium was withdrawn at the beginning of 2022, borrowers still received a loan repayment exemption in that year due to the Ukraine-Russia war.

The central bank again withdrew the facilities for loan repayment at the beginning of this year, but it could not hold on to this position.

Recently, the Bangladesh Bank relaxed loan repayment for businesses that took short-term demand loans from NBFIs.

The borrowers with unclassified demand loans will be allowed to repay 50% of their instalments payable for the April-June quarter of 2023.

Data from the central bank shows the deposits of financial institutions decreased by Tk54 crore in the March quarter of this year. The total deposits of financial institutions stood at Tk43,699 at the end of March.

Kyser Hamid, managing director of Bangladesh Finance Limited, told TBS recently, "Our inflation is very high, so people need more money to meet their regular expenditures. That is why the cash withdrawal pressure from this sector was high during the March quarter."

Meanwhile, defaulted loans increased by Tk11,000 crore in the January-March quarter in the banking sector.

The total default loan in the banking sector stood at Tk1,31,620 at the end of March, which was 8.80% of the total outstanding loans.

Economy

Non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) / Non-performing loans (NPLs) / loan default

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Paakhi: Enter the realm of luxurious home textile

10h | Brands
Infographic: TBS

Microplastics in frogs and fish: A grave concern for human health and ecosystems

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Coach Dreams Sunset: An aromatic bath in Jasmine

10h | Brands
Infographic: TBS

Online pharmacy market: Still in its infancy, but potential high

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

1d | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

1d | TBS World
The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

1d | TBS Stories
Aseis: Little family learns to rock

Aseis: Little family learns to rock

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

3
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

4
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Photo collected from Facebook.
Splash

Renowned actress Mita Chowdhury passes away