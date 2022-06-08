NBFIs asked to serve 4 categories people on priority basis

The Bangladesh Bank has asked non-bank financial institutions to serve freedom fighters, elderly people, widows and persons with disabilities on a priority basis.

The Department of Financial Institutions and Markets of the central bank on Wednesday issued a circular in this regard, instructing them to arrange preserved seats for people of the four categories and ensure their sought services within the shortest possible time in a hassle-free way.

A non-bank financial institution is a financial institution that does not have a full banking licence and cannot accept deposits from the public.

The 34 NBFIs in the country facilitate alternative financial services, such as investment, financial consulting, money transmission and others. NBFIs are a source of consumer credit, along with licensed banks.