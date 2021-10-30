Metlife, DBBL inks deal on premium payment using agent banking

MetLife customers can now pay their premiums at over 5,000 agent banking outlets of Dutch-Bangla Bank (DBBL).

In this regard, MetLife Bangladesh signed an agreement with DBBL virtually on Saturday, reads a press release.

Premium payment at agent banking outlets is completely free of charge, and customers will receive money receipt and SMS confirmation on their premium payment, the press statement added.

In addition to paying premiums at DBBL Agent Banking outlets, MetLife customers can also use MetLife service centres, online payment facilities, mobile financial services (Rocket, bKash, Nagad and NexusPay), and ATM, branches, and more than 8,000 agent banking outlets of various MetLife-authorised banks to pay their premiums.

Commenting on the expansion of premium payment facility, MetLife Bangladesh's Deputy Managing Director (DMD) and Chief Operations Officer (COO), Kamrul Anam, said, "Insurance is a very important tool for financial planning and at MetLife, we are continuously trying to expand our service channels so that more and more people can enjoy the benefits of MetLife's world-class insurance products and services."

DMD and COO of DBBL, Abedur Rahman Sikder, commented, "DBBL's widespread presence in Bangladesh enables people to access financial services conveniently. We are glad to partner with MetLife Bangladesh in enhancing our agent banking services."