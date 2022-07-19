Mercantile Bank starts 3rd phase training for trainee assistant officers

Mercantile Bank Training Institute (MBTI) on Monday started two-week-long Foundation Training for the third phase for its Trainee Assistant Officers (TAO).

A total number of 45 officers participated in the training, reads a press release issued in this regard.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, MD and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the training and spoke on the importance of foundation training and advised participating officers to be strictly compliant with the banking ethics and guidelines and be proactive in providing excellent service to the customers of the bank.

Mercantile Bank's CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI along with other faculty members of the institution were also present in the programme.

