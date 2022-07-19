Mercantile Bank starts 3rd phase training for trainee assistant officers

Banking

19 July, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 03:16 pm

Related News

Mercantile Bank starts 3rd phase training for trainee assistant officers

19 July, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 03:16 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mercantile Bank Training Institute (MBTI) on Monday started two-week-long Foundation Training for the third phase for its Trainee Assistant Officers (TAO). 

A total number of 45 officers participated in the training, reads a press release issued in this regard.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, MD and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the training and spoke on the importance of foundation training and advised participating officers to be strictly compliant with the banking ethics and guidelines and be proactive in providing excellent service to the customers of the bank.

Mercantile Bank's CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI along with other faculty members of the institution were also present in the programme.
 

Mercantile Bank Limited (MBL) / Mercantile Bank Training Institute

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

4h | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

1d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

1d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Politics centring occupying south pole

Politics centring occupying south pole

39m | Videos
Photo: TBS

The necessity of online classes for students

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Elephant Road curtain traders seek govt support, loans on easy terms to stay afloat

4h | Videos
How garment sector can make Bangladesh more prosperous

How garment sector can make Bangladesh more prosperous

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership