Mercantile Bank holds virtual training on ‘MBL Rainbow’

Banking

TBS Report
22 June, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 05:29 pm

Related News

Mercantile Bank holds virtual training on ‘MBL Rainbow’

A total number of 183 officials from different branches of the bank attended the online programme

TBS Report
22 June, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 05:29 pm
Mercantile Bank holds virtual training on ‘MBL Rainbow’

Mercantile Bank Limited held a virtual training on Digital banking Platform 'MBL Rainbow' recently.

A total number of 183 officials from different branches of the bank attended the online programme, said a press release.

The digital banking platform, MBL Rainbow was officially inaugurated on 2 June.

Various aspects of MBL Rainbow features, transactions and registration process were discussed elaborately at the virtual training.

The training was conducted by Noor Mohammad Shafi Kamal, FVP along with officials from Digital Banking and Innovation Department, Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the programme.

 

 

 

Mercantile bank / Banking

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

4h | Videos
TBS Today: How is the risk in online shopping increasing?

TBS Today: How is the risk in online shopping increasing?

6h | Videos
TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

1d | Videos
TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

2
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

3
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

4
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

5
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

6
‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni
Glitz

‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni