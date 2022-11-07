Mercantile Bank holds virtual training on Islamic banking 

Mercantile Bank Limited organised a virtual training on 'Islamic Banking Operations, Tools & Techniques' recently.

A total number of 98 officials from various banking windows and branches of the bank attended the three day online programme, reads a press release.

Hasne Alam, DMD and CBO of Mercantile Bank, inaugurated the virtual training.

In his address Hasne Alam advised participating officers to be conversant with the framework of Islamic banking operations in discharging their assigned responsibilities.

Eminent Islamic scholars Shah Mohammad Waliullah, member, Mercantile Bank Shari'ah Supervisory Committee and Fariduddin Ahmed, Former MD & CEO of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited virtually joined as resource persons.

Mijanur Rahman Sharker, Head of Islamic Banking Division of MBL also participated at the inaugural program and conducted a session. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the programme.