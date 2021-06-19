MBL start tree plantation & beautification activities in Bangabandhu Shilpanagar 

Banking

TBS Report
19 June, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2021, 07:05 pm

Related News

MBL start tree plantation & beautification activities in Bangabandhu Shilpanagar 

TBS Report
19 June, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2021, 07:05 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Mercantile Bank Limited has started tree plantation & beautification activities to make the economic zone green in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpanagar located in Feni and Chattagram district as the Corporate Social Responsibilities of the bank.

Paban Chowdhury, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) inaugurated the program Friday, said a press release.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO of Mercantile Bank was the special guest. 

Participating in tree plantation, MBL CEO expressed his deep concern for the country caused by global warming. 

He emphasised conserving natures for environmental balance along with achieving economic growth. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury thanked the Government and BEZA for giving the opportunity to Mercantile Bank for being a part of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpanagar. Senior officials from both organisations were also present on the occasion. 

Mercantile Bank Limited (MBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Why is money laundering happening?

Why is money laundering happening?

5h | Videos
TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

5h | Videos
TBS World: Whole world under threat from Coronavirus Delta variant

TBS World: Whole world under threat from Coronavirus Delta variant

5h | Videos
Candid with Toya Ep-4: Ashna Habib Bhabna

Candid with Toya Ep-4: Ashna Habib Bhabna

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident
Bangladesh

1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident

6
‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni
Glitz

‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni