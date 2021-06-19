MBL start tree plantation & beautification activities in Bangabandhu Shilpanagar 

Mercantile Bank Limited has started tree plantation & beautification activities to make the economic zone green in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpanagar located in Feni and Chattagram district as the Corporate Social Responsibilities of the bank.

Paban Chowdhury, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) inaugurated the program Friday, said a press release.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO of Mercantile Bank was the special guest.

Participating in tree plantation, MBL CEO expressed his deep concern for the country caused by global warming.

He emphasised conserving natures for environmental balance along with achieving economic growth. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury thanked the Government and BEZA for giving the opportunity to Mercantile Bank for being a part of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpanagar. Senior officials from both organisations were also present on the occasion.