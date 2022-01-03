Loan moratorium extended until 15 Jan – informally

Banking

TBS Report
03 January, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 10:21 pm

Related News

Loan moratorium extended until 15 Jan – informally

The central bank in an oral instruction to the lenders on Monday provided the privilege to minimise the number of defaulters

TBS Report
03 January, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 10:21 pm
Representational image.
Representational image.

Borrowers have until 15 January to avoid being classified as loan defaulters by paying at least 15% of their instalments for 2021.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Bank asked them to pay the minimum amount within 31 December 2021, otherwise, they would be categorised as loan defaulters – a negative marking for which they would face barriers in getting loans and availing other facilities in future.

The Banking Regulation and Policy Department of the central bank on Monday, informally instructed banks about the extension of the moratorium – so that they can realise the highest amount of loan repayment and minimise the number of defaulters, officials familiar with the matter told The Business Standard.

The officials did not want to be named as the central bank did not issue any circular in this regard.

The Bangladesh Bank on 30 December set a loan moratorium facility for all borrowers at 15% of their total repayable loans in 2021, backtracking from its earlier decision of 25% for large borrowers, in the face of pressure from businessmen and bank owners.

The decision was made at a meeting between the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and the Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) with the central bank governor.

Earlier on 14 December, the central bank issued a circular that says borrowers under the loan moratorium facility will not be considered defaulters if they pay 25% of the payable amount for the year.

Later, business associations demand a further relaxation of the loan moratorium facility. 

Following their demand, the central bank held a meeting on 28 December with bankers and decided to allow small borrowers to pay 15%.

"The Bangladesh Bank has now orally extended the moratorium facility by 15 days as the written deadline 31 December could generate a number of new defaulters," said a managing director of a state-owned bank, who received the guideline.

Wishing to remain unnamed, he told The Business Standard, "The central bank informed all banks [about the facility] what to do, how to do, and when to do.

"Usually, we submit the list of loan defaulters within 20 days after the fiscal quarters' end. This time borrowers who will pay by 15 January would not be placed on the list."

When asked about this, Bangladesh Bank Executive Director Md Serajul Islam told The Business Standard that he was not aware of the 15-day extension.

"I cannot talk on the issues beyond the official circular.

"Banks, however, can inform us with a note if any borrower pays a week later," he added.

Economy / Top News

Loan moratorium / Loan Classification

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

8h | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Collected

Rub away odour with Amco’s stainless steel bar

10h | Brands
Every department at Olympic Industries Ltd installed heat and steam recovery systems in the machineries to save fuel. Photo: Courtesy

For CSR, Olympic Industries took it upon themselves to go green

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Nintendo Switch: Reviving the era of handheld console gaming 

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Record export earnings in December

Record export earnings in December

7h | Videos
Apple inc starts its journey

Apple inc starts its journey

7h | Videos
Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

1d | Videos
Amazing health benefits of grapes

Amazing health benefits of grapes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report