LC settlement fell by $1.17b in July

Banking

TBS Report
07 August, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 09:58 pm

Related News

LC settlement fell by $1.17b in July

TBS Report
07 August, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 09:58 pm
Representational image. File Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Representational image. File Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Letter of credit (LC) settlements fell by $1.17 billion in the past month, as the government tried to ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves amid imports outpacing exports.

Bangladesh is getting some benefit from the import cost reduction policy to increase the country's reserves and overcome the economic crisis as LC settlements fell, according to the latest report from the Bangladesh Bank. 

According to the report, LC settlement was $6.58 billion in July, down from $7.53 billion in the previous month of June. The LC settlements fell by 9.23% during the one-month period.

Besides, banks opened LCs worth $5.55 billion in July, a decrease from the $7.96 billion registered in June. As a result, the LC opening decreased by 30.20% in July.

In this regard, Bangladesh Bank Executive Director and Spokesperson Sirajul Islam said, Bangladesh Bank is trying to normalise the current economic crisis. 

The new governor has taken various steps after his accession, with the moves now reaping some benefits.

The report also shows that in the first month of this year, LCs worth $6.85 billion were settled in January, $6.55 billion in February, $7.67 billion in March, $6.93 billion in April, $7.25 billion in May, $7.75 billion in June, and $6.58 billion in July.

As a result, LC settlements showed both increasing and decreasing trends, for instance falling by 4.26% in February compared to January, but rising by 12.2% again in March.

The banking sector is now set to see an ease in payment pressure for imports in the coming months as new LCs opening fell by 31% in July, according to provisional data of the Bangladesh Bank.

The LC opening picked up to nearly $10 billion in March amid huge business activities in the post-pandemic era creating payment pressure on banks.

Bangladesh has fallen into a record trade deficit due to the massive increase in imports compared to the exports post-Covid, worsened by the rising prices of all types of products, including energy, in the world market.

The trade deficit stood at $33.25 billion at the end of the outgoing 2021-22 fiscal year, the highest in the country's history. 

At the same time, the deficit in the current account balance of foreign transactions also exceeded $18.5 billion.

Meanwhile, the central bank had to sell $7.7 billion in the outgoing fiscal year due to rising import demand in the country. Besides, it has sold more than $1 billion in one month of the current financial year.

The country's reserves stood at $48 billion as of August 2021, falling to $39.48 billion as of July 27, keeping dollar supply in line with market demand. 

Besides, the price of the dollar was Tk84.81 in June last year. A dollar is currently selling at Tk94.70 after depreciating by around Tk10 in August this year.

The central bank has mandated 100% margin preservation on imports of 27 types of goods, including luxury goods. Over three million LCs have been asked to inform the central bank 24 hours in advance. 

At the same time, a ban has been imposed on the purchase of new vehicles by scheduled banks.

Top News

LC settlement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Safa Shareef’s bridal make-up: Contemporary with a ‘deshi’ touch

Safa Shareef’s bridal make-up: Contemporary with a ‘deshi’ touch

16h | Mode
Infograph: TBS

Why a drastic fuel price hike is dangerous

1d | Panorama
A fuel price hike to fuel agony

A fuel price hike to fuel agony

1d | Panorama
Kamal Uddin Mazumder. Sketch: TBS

Rising foreign debt and balance of payments deficit: Does Bangladesh need to worry?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How Google Maps operates in Bangladesh

How Google Maps operates in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Is BPC really in loss?

Is BPC really in loss?

7h | Videos
Reasons behind Putin-Erdogan's meeting in Sochi

Reasons behind Putin-Erdogan's meeting in Sochi

11h | Videos
Dr Jamaluddin Ahmed talks about recent fuel price hike

Dr Jamaluddin Ahmed talks about recent fuel price hike

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

6
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla