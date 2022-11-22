LC opening for essentials increases in Sept

Banking

Tonmoy Modak
22 November, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 10:38 pm

Related News

LC opening for essentials increases in Sept

Economists say the government is increasing food imports to ensure food security

Tonmoy Modak
22 November, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 10:38 pm
LC opening for essentials increases in Sept

To ensure the country's food security, opening letters of credit (LCs) for importing essentials such as rice, wheat and sugar has increased in September compared to the previous month.

Imports of products like capital machinery and machinery used in various industries and scrap vessels have also increased in that month.

Economists said opening LCs for importing food when many countries are worried about food shortage is a positive thing. They, however, urged the authorities to be careful so that money cannot be laundered through these LCs.

According to central bank data, LCs involving $1.73 billion were opened in August to import rice, wheat, sugar, coal, scrap vessels, raw cotton, fertilisers, fuel oil, capital machinery, machinery used in industries and for back-to-back LCs.

In September, LCs involving $3.15 billion were opened for these sectors, around $1.42 billion higher compared to the previous month. Except for the scrap vessels and fuel oil, the LC settlements for the rest of the products also increased as compared to the previous month.

LCs involving $43 million for rice import were opened in August, which increased by 585% to $295 million in September.

Meanwhile, LCs worth $175 million were opened in August for importing wheat, which increased to $358 million in September.

LCs for sugar rose to $61 million in September from $6 million in August. The price of sugar in the country has increased for the last month. Therefore, economists say the increase in sugar import LC opening is helpful for the market.

LCs for fuel oil increased by around $150 million in September compared to August. LC openings for this commodity stood at $395 million in September, up from $243 million the previous month.

Also, the government wants to increase the import of coal. While LCs involving $21 million and $36 million were opened in July and August respectively, LCs involving $155 million were opened in September. The stakeholders said the government has opened these LCs for the fuel of Payra Coal-Based Power Plant.

In order to ensure that there is no shortage of fertilisers during the cultivation season, the opening of LCs for the import of fertilisers has increased at a significant rate compared to the previous month. While LCs involving $87 million were opened in August for fertilisers, it grew by 354% to $395 million in September.

Professor Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished fellow of the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said the government has increased the import of rice and wheat in order to strengthen food security.

"The process of increasing the import of rice and wheat is being done through the private sector. At present, the stock of rice in the country is low. So, the government wants to increase the stock of rice and wheat more than before. For this reason, the government has decided to increase the import of rice. The government will buy rice by importing it through the private sector," Prof Mustafizur Rahman told TBS.

"Besides, one crore low income people will be given rice at Tk15 per kg. The government has to import rice in large quantities for this programme and to maintain the stock."

He further said a crisis has been brewing due to the Ukraine-Russia war. The essentials are being imported in large quantities as a precautionary measure to ensure food security.

Pointing out the need to ensure energy security, he said, "The increase in opening LCs for importing coal and fuel oil indicates that the government is working to ensure energy security. I think it is a positive thing."

Saying that the LCs for capital machinery will help increasing the country's production, the economist said, "We should also aim to ensure that money is not laundered through overinvoicing or underinvoicing."

Sources at the central bank said it has been supplying dollars from the foreign currency reserves to the state-owned banks for LC settlement of essential commodities, fertilisers, fuel and government imports.

On Tuesday, $35 million was sold from the reserve. The central bank has sold $5.60 billion so far in the current fiscal year. Reserves stood at $34.09 billion yesterday.

Top News

LC opening / essentials / Bangladesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

9h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A touch of ethnicity: Designing the perfect Bangladeshi home interior

10h | Habitat
Fond of the luxurious and extravagant feel of Victorian interiors, Mr. Shakur wanted his home to exude that style.

The Shakur family’s Victorian styled Dhaka apartment

12h | Habitat
The former president’s account is now available to visit, and it is also inactive. Trump may be wondering what to do. Photo: Reuters

Musk invites Trump to his Twitter hellscape

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Argentina started six World Cups with defeat

Argentina started six World Cups with defeat

53m | Videos
Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

Argentina's journey in 6 World Cups started with defeats

58m | Videos
Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

Europe's defending champions: Victims of undeserving fate

1h | Videos
Nasa unveils conceptual animation for Mars mission

Nasa unveils conceptual animation for Mars mission

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

6
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering