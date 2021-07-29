Key points of the new monetary policy for FY21-22

Despite the shocks from the Covid-19 pandemic and its fallout, preliminary estimates suggest that Bangladesh economy has attained around 6.1 percent real GDP growth in FY21, significantly higher than last year's estimated growth of 5.2 percent.

This growth has been supported by healthy growth performances in agricultural and industrial sectors aided by the government and Bangladesh Bank's growth supportive unprecedented policy measures.

On the other hand, the CPI-based average inflation declined to 5.56 percent (against the target of 5.40 percent for FY21) from 5.65 percent in FY20.

What does the Monetary Policy Statement for 2021-22 say?

The key points are-