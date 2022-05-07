Karmasangsthan Bank’s regional view exchange meeting held

Karmasangsthan Bank on Thursday held a view exchange meeting with the participation of stakeholders in Mymenshingh.

Organised by the bank's Mymensingh, Kishoregonj, Netrokona, Jamalpur and Tangail regions, Managing Director of Karmasangsthan Bank Shirin Akhter was present at the meeting as the Chief Guest, reads a press release.

General Manager Goutom Saha was present as the special guest while A S M Emam Masum, DGM of Dhaka Division presided over the meeting.

The chief guest, in her speech, emphasised on creating entrepreneurship and employment through lending from Karmasangsthan Bank.

Later, a business review meeting was held in the presence of the regional managers of the five regions of the bank and the branch managers of the subordinates.