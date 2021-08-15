Janata Bank observes National Mourning Day

Janata Bank observes National Mourning Day

Janata Bank Limited observed the National Mourning Day today through day-long programmes marking the 46th anniversary of the martyrdom of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. 

In the morning, Janata Bank Managing Director and CEO Md Abdus Salam Azad along with other executives and officials of the bank laid a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation at Dhanmondi-32 museum, reads a press release.

After handing over the wreath at Mujib Corner set up at the bank at 11am, a discussion meeting was held with all the branches, area offices and divisional offices of the bank on the online virtual platform under the chairmanship of the MD and CEO of the bank. 

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank SM Mahfuzur Rahman took part in the discussion as the chief guest.

