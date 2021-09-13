Jamuna Bank organises workshop for its employees

Banking

TBS Report
13 September, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 08:23 pm

Jamuna Bank organises workshop for its employees

Jamuna Bank's Chattogram Region organised a day-long workshop on "Automated Invoice System, Savings Certificate and Bangladesh Government Treasury Bonds and Bills" on Monday.

Deputy Managing Director and Head of Business of Jamuna Bank Ltd Md Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury inaugurated the training programme as the chief guest, said a press release issued from Jamuna Bank.

Managers and other officials of various branches of Jamuna Bank in Chattogram region participated in the skill development workshop.

Senior Vice President and Head of Treasury of Jamuna Bank Md Mehedi Hasan was the special guest of the occasion and key person of the training programme.

The programme was conducted by Saif Chowdhury, Manager of Jamuna Bank Nasirabad Branch.

Senior Vice President and manager of Jamuna Bank Agrabad Branch Md Shahidullah and other officials of the head office were also present at the function.

