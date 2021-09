Jamuna Bank holds a training program on Sustainable Finance Policy and Sustainability Rating of Banks and Financial Institutions

Jamuna Bank arranged a half-day long training program on "Sustainable Finance Policy and Sustainability Rating of Banks and Financial Institutions" held at Jamuna Bank Training Academy on Saturday, 4 September 2021, states a press release.

Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, Honourable Managing Director and CEO of Jamuna Bank Limited has inaugurated the Training Program, and Khandaker Morshed Millat, General Manager, Sustainability Finance Department has conducted the training program for Managers, Operations Managers & Credit Officers of The Bank.

Abdus Salam, DMD & Manager Mohakhali Branch, Mr. Md.Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, DMD & Head of Business, Mr.Nur Mohammad, DMD & Head of Dilkusha Branch, Fazle Quayum, DMD & CRO, and Senior Managers and Heads of concerned Divisions were present among others.