Islami Bank holds 38th AGM
Professor Md Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank presided over the meeting.
The 38th Annual General Meeting of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was organised through a virtual platform on Sunday.
Professor Md Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank presided over the meeting, reads a press release.
Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi of KSA and Md Shahabuddin, vice-chairmen of the bank; Dr Areef Suleman, Director and IDB representative along with other directors; Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO; Prof Dr Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukdar, chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee; JQM Habibullah, FCS, deputy managing director and company secretary along with foreign institutional shareholders and a significant number of shareholders participated the meeting.
The meeting approved 10% cash dividend for the Shareholders as well as the financial statements of the bank for the year ended 31 December 2020.