Islami Bank holds 38th AGM

Banking

TBS Report
27 June, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 07:14 pm

Related News

Islami Bank holds 38th AGM

Professor Md Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank presided over the meeting.

TBS Report
27 June, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 07:14 pm
Islami Bank holds 38th AGM

The 38th Annual General Meeting of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was organised through a virtual platform on Sunday.

Professor Md Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank presided over the meeting, reads a press release. 

Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi of KSA and Md Shahabuddin, vice-chairmen of the bank; Dr Areef Suleman, Director and IDB representative along with other directors; Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO; Prof Dr Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukdar, chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee; JQM Habibullah, FCS, deputy managing director and company secretary along with foreign institutional shareholders and a significant number of shareholders participated the meeting.

The meeting approved 10% cash dividend for the Shareholders as well as the financial statements of the bank for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Islami Bank / AGM

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

23h | Videos
TBS Stories: When hobby is money-maker

TBS Stories: When hobby is money-maker

23h | Videos
TBS World: Floyd's killer sentenced to 22.5 years in prison

TBS World: Floyd's killer sentenced to 22.5 years in prison

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why is there no dip in infection rates despite lockdowns?

TBS Current Affairs: Why is there no dip in infection rates despite lockdowns?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery