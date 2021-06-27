Islami Bank holds 38th AGM

The 38th Annual General Meeting of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was organised through a virtual platform on Sunday.

Professor Md Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi of KSA and Md Shahabuddin, vice-chairmen of the bank; Dr Areef Suleman, Director and IDB representative along with other directors; Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO; Prof Dr Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukdar, chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee; JQM Habibullah, FCS, deputy managing director and company secretary along with foreign institutional shareholders and a significant number of shareholders participated the meeting.

The meeting approved 10% cash dividend for the Shareholders as well as the financial statements of the bank for the year ended 31 December 2020.