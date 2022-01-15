Islami Bank business development conference begins

A two-day-long business development conference of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited started at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on Saturday.

Professor Md Nazmul Hassan, chairman of IBBL, inaugurated the conference as chief guest, which was presided over by Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, said a press release.

The conference disclosed that IBBL has reached a deposit milestone of Tk1,383 billion by adding more than Tk200 billion in the last year to its deposit portfolio.

The bank has achieved a general investment base of Tk1,177 billion. The bank has consolidated its leadership in handling import, export and remittance business with a total of Tk645 billion, Tk302 billion, and Tk505 billion, respectively, in 2021.

Professor Md Nazmul Hassan said, "IBBL conducted banking activities in 2021 by addressing the changes and coping with the challenges."

The chairman called for taking the country forward through quality and inclusive investment.

"It is necessary to adapt with neo-normal situation and work with modern financial technology," added Prof Md Nazmul Hassan.

Mohammed Monirul Moula said, "Bangladesh is now the 41st largest economy in the world, which will become the 24th largest economy by 2036. In this continuum of development of the country, IBBL has been contributing to all the indicators of business by overcoming various challenges."

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, additional managing director, addressed the welcome speech while Md Omar Faruk Khan, additional managing director, thanked the audience.

Professor Dr Md Salim Uddin, chairman of Executive Committee, Engr Abdul Matin, chairman of Risk Management Committee, Mohammad Solaiman, chairman of Audit Committee, Professor Md Kamal Uddin, Md Joynal Abedin, Professor Dr Qazi Shahidul Alam, Syed Abu Asad, Dr Tanveer Ahmad, Md Quamrul Hasan, Professor Dr Mohammad Saleh Jahur, Professor Dr Md Fashiul Alam, Khurshid-Ul-Alam, Mohammed Nasir Uddin and Md Kamal Hossain Gazi, directors of the bank attended the conference as special guests.

Professor Dr Mohammad Abdus Samad, member secretary of the IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee, along with deputy managing directors, head office executives, head of Zones and heads of 384 branches of the bank, attended the conference through virtual platform from 11 venues across the country.