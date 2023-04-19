Interbank new cheque clearing timings set for Eid holidays

Banking

UNB
19 April, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 07:23 pm

The Bangladesh Bank in an instruction clarified that interbank cheque clearing will be held as per the changes scheduled on Eid holidays.

Besides, banks will open for 10am to 5pm after Ramadan as like before and bank transactions time will be from 10am to 3pm.

The BB announced a new schedule for bank cheque clearing during the holy Eid-ul-Fitre holidays. At this time, Bangladesh Bank has announced a new schedule for settlement of interbank checks clearing house transactions.

High value checks (Tk5.0 lakh and above) on holidays should be sent by 10:30am for clearing. These high value cheques will be settled by 12pm. And any regular value check (below Tk5.0 lakh) should be sent to the clearing house by 11:30am. These checks will be cleared by 1:30pm.

Besides, Bangladesh Electronic Funds Transfer Network (BEFTN) services will continue as before, the BB directive said.

The central bank clarified this on Wednesday stating that all the scheduled banks will operate from 10am to 5pm after Ramadan. The transaction hours for money withdrawal and check clearing will be 10am to 3pm.

Md Mezbaul Haque, executive director and spokesperson of BB, on Wednesday told UNB that the banks will operate under the schedule from the opening day, after the Eid vacation.

