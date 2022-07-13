Import LCs 43% higher in July - May of FY2022

Banking

TBS Report
13 July, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 04:00 pm

Related News

Import LCs 43% higher in July - May of FY2022

TBS Report
13 July, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 04:00 pm
Representational image. File Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Representational image. File Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The total value of import letters of credit (LCs) opened by authorised dealer banks during July 2021-May 2022 was 43.10% higher than that of the same period of the previous year.

Import LCs during this period was worth $84,852.07 million which was $59,297.49 million the previous year, said a Bangladesh Bank press release.

The value of LCs settled during July 2021-May 2022 totaled $75,133.30 million which was 47.59% higher than that of the same period of the previous year ($50,907.04 million).

There have been significant increases in LC opening of wheat (+78.06%), sugar (+66.99%), milk food (+12.16%), edible oil (+56.91%) and drugs and medicines (+458.61%) and decreases in LC opening of rice (-61.83%), onion (-3.86%), fresh fruits and dry fruits (-7.86%) and pulses (all sorts) (-26.12%).

Top News

Bangladesh Bank (BB) / Import / letters of credit (LCs)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

My journey with camera-trapping

My journey with camera-trapping

7h | Earth
Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid Recipe: Chocolate Soufflé Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Beef Rendang

1d | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

The boat that will never sink

The boat that will never sink

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

A Bonsai worth Tk1.5 lakh!

6h | Videos
Burj Al Arab: World's most expensive hotel

Burj Al Arab: World's most expensive hotel

6h | Videos
Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155