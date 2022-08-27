IFIL inks participation agreement with BB

Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) inked a participation agreement with the Bangladesh Bank under "Refinance Scheme against Term Investment to CMSME Sector '' on Wednesday (24 August).

Jaker Hossain, Director at SME & Special Programs Department of the Bangladesh Bank and Mohammed Mosharaf Hossain, Managing Director & CEO of IFIL signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, Deputy Governor Abu Farah Md Nasser and other senior officials were present at the moment.