IFIL holds board meeting

Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) held its 316th meeting of the board of directors Tuesday (13 September) at its head office in Tejgaon.

Hossain Mahmud, chairman of the Board of Directors of IFIL, presided over the meeting, said a press release.

Among others, Vice Chairmen of the Board SM Bakhtiar Alam and KBM Moin Uddin Chisty, Executive Committee Chairman Abul Quasem Haider, Audit Committee Chairman AKM Shahidul Haque, Directors AKM Sakhawat, Afzalur Rahman, Independent Director Irteza Reza Chowdhury and IFIL Managing Director & CEO Mohammed Mosharaf Hossain were present at the meeting.