IFIL holds 320th board meeting

Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) held its 320th Board of Directors' meeting on Tuesday (29 November).

KBM Moin Uddin Chisty, acting chairman of the Board of Directors, presided over the meeting at IFIL Head Office in the capital, reads a press release.

Among others, Executive Committee Chairman Abul Quasem Haider, Audit Committee Chairman AKM Shahidul Haque, Directors Shibbir Mahmud, Mostanser Billa, Afzalur Rahman, Independent Director Irteza Reza Chowdhury and IFIL Managing Director Mohammed Mosharaf Hossain were present at the meeting.