IFIC Bank inaugurates training programme for entrepreneurs 

Banking

TBS Report
03 June, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2022, 09:54 pm

IFIC Bank Ltd has inaugurated a month-long intensive training programme for Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) entrepreneurs under the Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) of Skills for Employment Investment Program (SEIP) Project with the support of the Bangladesh Bank.  

The training programme has been arranged for ensuring inclusive growth of SMEs with vast employment creation and economic development of the country, reads a press release on Friday. 

IFIC Bank will provide loan facilities to the trained entrepreneurs for their business development.  

Presided over by IFIC Bank MD and CEO Shah A Sarwar, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Jahidul Hoque attended the programme as chief guest.  

Senior officials including Arifuzzaman, Additional Director & CPC; Jahid Iqbal, Joint Director & DCPC, from Bangladesh Bank and Shah Md Moinuddin, DMD & Chief Credit Officer; Nurul Hasnat, DMD & Head of Business; KARM Mostafa Kamal, Head of HRMD; ATM Raziur Rahman, Head of Branches & SME from IFIC Bank have attended the inaugural programme along with other officials of IFIC Bank. 

 

