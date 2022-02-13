IFIC Bank holds training on prevention of money laundering, terrorist financing

IFIC Bank Ltd, in association with the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of Bangladesh Bank, has organised a training on prevention of "Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Risk Management" on 13 February.

Md Shah Md Moinuddin, deputy managing director, head of International Division and Chief Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer of the Bank, inaugurated the training programme held through a webinar session, said a press release.

Muhammad Mohsin Hossaini and Syed Kamrul Islam, deputy general managers of Bangladesh Bank and Zobaida Afroze, joint director of Bangladesh Bank, conducted the day-long training programme as resource persons.

Branch Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officers of the bank also attended the training programme.