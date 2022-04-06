IFIC Bank holds training to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing

TBS Report
06 April, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 02:05 pm

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

IFIC Bank Ltd, in association with the Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of Bangladesh Bank has organised a training for trainers on the prevention of '"Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing Risk Management".

Syed Mansur Mustafa, the deputy managing director, head of the international division, and chief anti money laundering compliance officer of the bank inaugurated the training programme held at IFIC Bank Training Institute on Saturday (2 April), said a press release. 

Muhammad Mohsin Hossaini, deputy general manager of Bangladesh Bank, Md Azmal Hossain and Md Ikramul Hasan, joint director of Bangladesh Bank, conducted the day-long training Programme as a resource person.

Anti-money laundering compliance officers from different departments of the bank attended the training programme. 

