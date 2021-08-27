IFIC Bank holds EGM

Banking

TBS report
27 August, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 27 August, 2021, 10:17 am

An extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) of IFIC Bank Limited was held on Thursday through digital platform, said a press release.

Chairman of the board of directors of the bank Salman Fazlur Rahman MP, presided over by the meeting.  Vice Chairman of the bank Ahmed Shayan Fazlur Rahman, Directors -- Rabeya Jamali, ARM Nazmus Sakib, Quamrun Naher Ahmed, Zafar Iqbal, Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shah Alam Sarwar and Company Secretary Mokammel Hoque were also attended the meeting.

A good number of shareholders attended the meeting both virtually and physically approved the special proposal for issuing the IFIC Bank 1st Perpetual Bond of Tk 10,000 million as additional Tier-I Capital to meet regulatory requirement as per BASEL-III through private placement ((90% i.e. Tk 9,000 million) and Public Placement (10% i.e. Tk 1,000 million) subject to the approval of the concerned regulatory authorities.

The chairman of the bank Salman Fazlur Rahman concluded the meeting by paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members, who were brutally killed on August 15, 1975.

