IDLC set to start construction of its permanent corporate office

Banking

TBS Report
06 November, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 09:55 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

IDLC Finance, a non-banking financial institution, is set to start construction of its permanent corporate office at 153 Tejgaon Industrial Area in Dhaka. 

M Jamal Uddin, managing director and CEO of IDLC Finance, and Saif Khondokar, director of Shanta Holdings, have signed an agreement in the presence of Aziz Al Mahmood, chairman of IDLC Finance Limited, and other senior officials of both organisations, said a press release. 

The signing ceremony was held on 6 November at the corporate head office of IDLC Finance, at Gulshan to finalize the formalities of designating Shanta Holdings Limited with the construction of the building.  

Aspiring to be the most trusted financial solution provider for the people of Bangladesh, IDLC embarks on constructing its permanent building. The building symbolizes IDLC's resilience, people-centricity, and respect towards the environment and community it operates. These traits have been acquired by IDLC over the last 38 years through rendering financial services to various segments of the country. To be constructed with 20 stories, the building will be exemplary in terms of amenities, and agility in the workspace, added the press release. 

IDLC Corporate Office will be a green building to be constructed according to the LEED Platinum parameters. 

All the IDLC group will be headquartered in this new building so that the organization can achieve synergies, and innovate financial solutions for people from all walks of life.

 

