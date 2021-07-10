IBBL Sylhet Zone holds Shari‘ah Webinar

Banking

TBS Report
10 July, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 06:52 pm

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited holds a ‘Compliance of Shari‘ah in banking operations’ webinar this Saturday.

Webinar on ‘Compliance of Shari‘ah in banking operations’
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Sylhet Zone organized a webinar on 'Compliance of Shari'ah in banking operations' on Saturday, 10 July 2021, states a press release.

Dr. Mohammad Saleh Jahur, Director of the bank addressed the webinar as chief guest. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the program as a special guest. Dr. Md. Ruhul Amin Rabbani, Member Additional Secretary of the IBBL Shari'ah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant. Sikder Md. Shehabuddin, Head of Sylhet Zone presided over the program while Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President, Head of Branches, and officials under Sylhet Zone attended the webinar.

