IBBL relocates head office complex branch

Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) has relocated its Head Office Complex Corporate Branch at 41, Dilkusha Commercial Area, Dhaka.

IBBL Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula inaugurated the branch in new location on Wednesday (21 September) as the chief guest, said a press release.

Md Omar Faruk Khan and J Q M Habibullah, FCS, additional managing director of the bank addressed the programme as special guest. AM Saidur Rahman, chairman, Royal Denim Ltd addressed the programme among the clients and well wishers.

Presided over by Md Mahbub-a-Alam, head of the branch, officials of the Branch, clients and well-wishers were present at the event.