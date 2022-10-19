IBBL organizes exchange of views with expatriates in Italy    

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized exchange of views program with Bangladeshi Expatriates at a Hotel of Rome, Italy on Tuesday (18 October).

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank was present in the program as Chief Guest, read a media release.

Presided over by J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Director, Md. Habibur Rahman, Executive Vice President addressed the welcome speech. Iqbal Hasan Jony, General Manager, National Exchange Company SRL, Md. Hamid Alam, Manager, First Security Islami Exchange Italy SRL, Nico Tomi, CEO of Placid Express SRL, Kazi Md. Mizanur Rahman, Managing Director, Janata Exchange Company SRL along with other business leaders and members of the Bangladeshi community living in Rome were present on the occasion.