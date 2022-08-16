IBBL organizes discussion on National Mourning Day

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited on Monday organized discussion and doa program virtually to observe the National Mourning Day and the 47th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank addressed the program as chief guest, read a media release.

Presided over by Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, the program was addressed by Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin, FCA, FCMA, Chairman, Executive Committee, Mohammad Solaiman, FCA, Chairman, Audit Committee, Major General (Rtd.) Engr. Abdul Matin, Chairman, Risk Management Committee of bank as special guest.

Professor Dr. Md. Sirajul Karim, Professor Md. Kamal Uddin, Ph.D, Syed Abu Asad, Quamrul Hasan, Professor Dr. Mohammad Saleh Jahur, Professor Dr. Md. Fashiul Alam, Khurshid-Ul-Alam and Mohammed Nasir Uddin, FCMA, Directors of the bank attended the program.

Muhamad Qaisar Ali, Md. Omar Faruk Khan & J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Directors also addressed the program. Top executives of Head Office, Zonal Heads, Branch incumbents and Officials of the Bank also attended the program.

Besides, 16 Zonal Offices and 384 Branches of the Bank also organized discussion and Doa Program separately on the occasion of National Mourning Day.