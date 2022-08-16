IBBL organizes discussion on National Mourning Day

Banking

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 07:09 pm

Related News

IBBL organizes discussion on National Mourning Day

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 07:09 pm
IBBL organizes discussion on National Mourning Day

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited on Monday organized discussion and doa program virtually to observe the National Mourning Day and the 47th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank addressed the program as chief guest, read a media release.

Presided over by Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, the program was addressed by Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin, FCA, FCMA, Chairman, Executive Committee, Mohammad Solaiman, FCA, Chairman, Audit Committee, Major General (Rtd.) Engr. Abdul Matin, Chairman, Risk Management Committee of bank as special guest.

Professor Dr. Md. Sirajul Karim, Professor Md. Kamal Uddin, Ph.D, Syed Abu Asad, Quamrul Hasan, Professor Dr. Mohammad Saleh Jahur, Professor Dr. Md. Fashiul Alam, Khurshid-Ul-Alam and Mohammed Nasir Uddin, FCMA, Directors of the bank attended the program.

Muhamad Qaisar Ali, Md. Omar Faruk Khan & J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Directors also addressed the program. Top executives of Head Office, Zonal Heads, Branch incumbents and Officials of the Bank also attended the program.

Besides, 16 Zonal Offices and 384 Branches of the Bank also organized discussion and Doa Program separately on the occasion of National Mourning Day.

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited / Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) / National Mourning Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

7h | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

9h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Bangabandhu and the spirit of Liberation War were killed in 1975

1d | Supplement

More Videos from TBS

Shakib Al Hasan wins despite 'losing'

Shakib Al Hasan wins despite 'losing'

13m | Videos
Is there a possibility to reduce the cost of living?

Is there a possibility to reduce the cost of living?

13m | Videos
Cumilla agro entrepreneur gains success in growing tea in Lalmai hills

Cumilla agro entrepreneur gains success in growing tea in Lalmai hills

3h | Videos
Footage of tragic accident in Uttara

Footage of tragic accident in Uttara

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

6
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?