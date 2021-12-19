IBBL inaugurates Ranirhat Branch in Chattogram

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated its 384th branch at Ranirhat in Chattogram on Sunday.

The bank's Executive Committee Chairman Professor Dr Salim Uddin inaugurated the branch as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula presided over the programme while Deputy Managing Director JQM Habibullah, Senior Executive Vice President Mohammed Shabbir, Executive Vice Presidents Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan and Miftah Uddin addressed as special guests.

The Head of Chattogram North Zone Nayer Azam delivered the welcome speech.

Mohammed Monirul Moula Said that Islami Bank has been awarded as the top taxpayer in the banking sector in the tax year 2020-21 and has been recognised as a sustainable bank in the sustainability ranking by Bangladesh Bank.

He said Islami Bank is providing state-of-the-art services to its clients through 384 branches, 208 sub-branches, 2700 agent outlets and more than 2000 ATMs and CRM machines.