IBBL inaugurates Madhukhali Branch in Faridpur

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated its 378th Branch at Madukhali in Faridpur on Thursday.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the Branch as chief guest, reads a press release.

He said that Islamic Banking system is a successful reality in the global arena, overcoming the borders of the country. About 28 percent of the country's banking sector is being run through Islamic Banking, he added.

Moula further said IBBL is the largest bank of the country and the only Bangladeshi Bank amongst the top 1,000 banks in the world for the last 10 consecutive years. The deposit of this bank is now Tk1.35 trillion with its 16 million clients.

IBBL is providing state-of-the-art services to its clients through 378 branches, 196 sub-branches, 2600 agent banking outlets and more than 2000 ATMs and CRM Booths.

He said IBBL shall play an important role in expanding business by developing entrepreneurs in the region through its Madhukhali Branch.

Abu Reza Md Yeahia, deputy managing director of the bank presided over the programme while Shahidul Islam, chairman of Madukhali upazila parishad and Khandaker Morshed Rahman, mayor of Madhukhali pourasabha addressed the programme as special guest.

Md Abdus Salam, head of Khulna zone of the bank, Maksudur Rahman, head of Jashore zone, Mohammad Kamrul Hasan, head of Madhukhali branch, Ashok Kumar Shingha Roy, former banker, Abul Bashar Khan, managing director of Razzaque Jute Industries Limited, Suraiya Salam, member of Faridpur zilla parishad, Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge, Madhukhali Thana and Abul Bashar Badsha, president of Madhukhali bazar bonik samiti; executives and employees of the bank, clients, well-wishers and local elites were present on the occasion.

Later, CRM and ATM booth of the branch was also inaugurated.