Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) has donated Tk4 crore to construct houses for homeless people under the Ashrayan Project.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received the cheque from Professor Md Nazmul Hassan, chairman, and Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, on 15 January, reads a press release.

Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder, chairman of Bangladesh Association of Banks, was present on the occasion.