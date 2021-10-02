IBBL Chattogram North Zone holds Webinar on Shari‘ah compliance 

IBBL Chattogram North Zone holds Webinar on Shari‘ah compliance 

Chattogram North Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organised a webinar titled "Compliance of Shari`ah in Banking Sector" on Saturday. 

Dr Mohammad Saleh Jahur, director of the bank addressed the programme as chief guest, said a press release. 

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank addressed the programme as a special guest. 

IBBL Shari`ah Supervisory Committee Member Dr Muhammad Saifullah addressed the webinar as chief discussant. 

Presided over by Md Nayer Azam, head of Chattogram North Zone, Md. Shamsuddoha, executive vice president of the bank also addressed the program. 

Head of branches, executives and officials under Chattogram North Zone attended the webinar.
 

