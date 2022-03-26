How Brac Bank strengthens its remittance network

Banking

TBS Report
26 March, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2022, 05:41 pm

Related News

How Brac Bank strengthens its remittance network

TBS Report
26 March, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2022, 05:41 pm
How Brac Bank strengthens its remittance network

Shamsul Arefin from Kishoreganj, working for a construction business in Penang, Malaysia, wanted to send some money home on the occasion of his sister's wedding. Shamsul says, "I did dispatch the amount in time, but unfortunately, my family received the money after the wedding was over."

Thousands of Bangladesh's migrant workers, like Shamsul, often called remittance warriors, have had similar experiences when sending money to Bangladesh was an arduous task. Sometimes, it took more than a month. Usually, the money had reached the beneficiaries when the need was over, said a press release issued by Brac Bank.

Bangladeshis travel to far-away lands in search of work and income. Hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshi youths are employed as migrant workers worldwide. They are the ones who send their hard-earned money to their families as remittance and keep the country's economy up and running.

The more the process of sending money is made more accessible, the more it is beneficial for Bangladesh's remittance warriors and the economy. As cross-border payments are always complex, involving multiple payment service providers such as exchange houses, banks, mobile wallets, etc, the process has to be ready to use at the individual level.

As every country has its own payment infrastructure, policy framework, and guidelines, sometimes there are too many intermediate steps while transferring money may take a long time to reach at the beneficiary level.

Brac Bank has worked tirelessly in the past decade to build a network of more than 65 partners worldwide, from Middle East, Southeast Asia, Asia-Pacific, US, UK and other European countries and Africa to make the lives of remittance senders and their families easy. At present, each and every Bangladeshi in any corner of the world can easily send money through Brac Bank.

The bank's partners are helping significantly. Payment operators such as Western Union, MoneyGram, Ria, and World Remit are working with Brac Bank in complete confidence.

According to regulations, an individual cannot just send money through one of these operators. A bank in Bangladesh has to connect with a payment operator to disburse the money. 

N & P Japan Co Ltd is very popular among Bangladeshis living in Japan. However, they could not send remittances through them as they did not have any bank as a partner back home. Brac Bank teamed up with N & P Japan Co Ltd, and now all Bangladeshis in Japan can use its services to send money home, where close to one lakh Bangladeshi expatriates are living.   

However, partnerships may not be enough. The migrants also need remittance to transfer faster. Brac Bank employs state-of-the-art technology to address this problem. It developed an 'API Connectivity' with each payment partner that allows two partners to instantly transfer funds without any human intervention.

This technology has made life easy. Abu Naser from Dubai says, "My brother in Bangladesh has an account at Brac Bank, and I remit from Dubai to his account whenever he needs it, just like a local fund transfer. This is something I could only dream of a few years ago, but thanks to Brac Bank for making our lives easier."

BRAC Bank / Remitance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ahmed Kamal. Illustration: TBS

‘We did not launch the war. We resisted. As a result, global opinion quickly turned in Bangladesh’s favour’

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

51 years of Bangladesh: How independent are our women?

6h | Panorama
Ferrari teases upcoming Purosangue SUV

Ferrari teases upcoming Purosangue SUV

1h | Wheels
Family memento: 1967 Volkswagen Beetle

Family memento: 1967 Volkswagen Beetle

3h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Cute but poisonous 'puffer fish'

Cute but poisonous 'puffer fish'

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The economic burden of air pollution

3h | Videos
The way Bangladesh was named

The way Bangladesh was named

3h | Videos
A Money Museum at the security printing corp

A Money Museum at the security printing corp

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

3
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

4
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

5
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market