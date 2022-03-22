Govt net bank borrowing less than 10% of target

Banking

TBS Report
22 March, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 11:45 pm

Related News

Govt net bank borrowing less than 10% of target

TBS Report
22 March, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 11:45 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

The government's net borrowing from the banking sector has not increased in February due to lower expenditure because of the snail's pace of the annual development programme implementation.

The government has borrowed Tk23,343 crore from the banking system in the first eight months (July-February) of the current fiscal year of 2021-22, a Bangladesh Bank data showed.

The government has paid Tk15,041 crore for repayment of the outstanding loans from the banks. After paying the amount, the net borrowing has become Tk8,301 crore  which is 10% of the total target.

Industry insiders said that the implementation pace of the ADP is very slow and the government has repaid most of its outstanding loans making the net outstanding loan amount low.

The government did not have any net borrowing from the banking system in July-February period in the fiscal year 2020-21.

As per the national budget document of the government, the target of total domestic borrowing has been set at Tk1,13,453.0 crore, of which Tk76,452.0 crore has been estimated to be borrowed from banking system and Tk37,001.0 crore from the non-banking domestic sources.

The governments' total bank borrowing has reached Tk2,10,416 crore since independence. On 30 June last year, the net bank borrowing balance of the government was Tk2,2,115 crore.  

A central bank official, however, said that the government borrowed Tk5,000 crore in December in the current fiscal year for primary school infrastructure development. But the governments' expenditure will go high at the end of the fiscal year as it will have to pay various outstanding bills which will escalate bank borrowing too. 

Meanwhile, according to the planning ministry data, the government has spent Tk71,532 crore to implement ADP in the first seven months which is only 30% of its target. 

The governments' net borrowing from savings certificate in the first seven months of the current fiscal year is only 38% of the total target, which is Tk32,000 crore. 

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) sources said that the revenue collection is very low this fiscal year. The NBR could collect only 46% of the total duty-tax target. It is uncertain that the NBR would be able to collect the rest amount within five months.

The NBR has collected Tk22,000 crore on average every month in the seven months of the current fiscal year. 

It has a target to collect Tk3,30,000 crore revenue this fiscal. 

The revenue authorities have collected a total amount of Tk1,53,439 crore in the first seven months of the FY2021-22. 

Top News

NBR / Bank borrowing / Government borrowing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

8h | Panorama
The geodesic dome reflects on the waterbody creating the illusion of a complete sphere. Photo: City Syntax

Bangabandhu Military Museum: When architecture brings bravery and history to life

9h | Habitat
While the women toil through despite gruelling work hours and insufficient wages and benefits, it is the men who end up getting promoted. Photo: Mumit M

Why are female workers disappearing from our RMG factories?

10h | Panorama
Every year the groundwater levels continue to deplete and the cost of maintaining pumps amidst the depletion is not economically viable. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digging our way to a drought

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Taylor Fritz stuns Nadal to lift Indian Wells trophy

Taylor Fritz stuns Nadal to lift Indian Wells trophy

3h | Videos
Collection of a dozen classic Volkswagen

Collection of a dozen classic Volkswagen

3h | Videos
Superfoods

Superfoods

3h | Videos
Every house in Bangladesh is now illuminated: PM

Every house in Bangladesh is now illuminated: PM

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

6
Representational Image
Banking

Bangladeshi banks look for Chinese payment channel to skirt Western sanctions