Global Islami Bank opens five sub-branches

Global Islami Bank formally opened its five sub-branches in different regions of the country on Thursday.

Among the newly opened sub-branches, one located at Kabila Bazar and another one at Kalir Bazar of Cumilla, one each at Akbar Shah of Chattogram, Goyeshpur Bazar of Mymensingh and Boromi Chowrasta of Gazipur, reads a press release.

The bank's Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat has virtually inaugurated the operation of the sub-branches as Chief Guest.

Additional Managing Director Md Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, Divisional Heads from Head Office, Branch Managers, sub-branch in-charges and distinguished clients were also present on the occasion.

It was expected that through the latest technological support, the bank will provide quality service to the customers and will expand its network at home and abroad to provide "Banking with Faith" to its stakeholders.