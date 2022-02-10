Global Islami Bank formally opens four sub-branches

Banking

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 03:11 pm

Related News

Global Islami Bank formally opens four sub-branches

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of the bank virtually inaugurated the operation of the sub-branches as chief guest

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 03:11 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Global Islami Bank formally opened its four sub-branches in different regions of the country on Thursday (10 February).

Among them, one each at Balughat Bazar of Dhaka, Atlapur of Narayanganj, Jonail Bazar of Natore and Belkuchi of Sirajganj has been inaugurated, said a press release. 

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of the bank virtually inaugurated the operation of the sub-branches as chief guest. 

Global Islami Bank Additional Managing Directors Md Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Sami Karim, divisional heads from head office, branch managers, sub-branch in-charges and distinguished clients were also present on the occasion.

It was expected that through the latest technological support, the bank will provide quality service to the customers and will expand its network at home and abroad to provide "Banking with Faith" to its stakeholders

Global Islami Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Karnataka hijab ban goes against the religious freedom granted in the Indian Constitution. Photo: Reuters

The ever-turning wheels of Islamophobia in Modi’s India

6h | Panorama
A flock of Whistling Ducks descend over a beel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Wild birds: To cook, or not to cook? That is the question

6h | Panorama
Since becoming the director of DEKKO ISHO Group, Rayana Hossain has launched ISHO, Izakaya and Klubhaus. Photo: Courtesy

How Rayana leveraged youth, tech and inclusive work culture to build 3 successful brands

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Work hard, play harder: Techniques to be productive

7h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

Far Cry 6 still retains the gamers’ attraction

2h | Videos
From mechanic to millionaire

From mechanic to millionaire

2h | Videos
MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

MIT scientists create new material that combines strength of steel, lightness of plastic

4h | Videos
Watch: Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

Watch: Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks