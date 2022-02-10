Global Islami Bank formally opens four sub-branches

Global Islami Bank formally opened its four sub-branches in different regions of the country on Thursday (10 February).

Among them, one each at Balughat Bazar of Dhaka, Atlapur of Narayanganj, Jonail Bazar of Natore and Belkuchi of Sirajganj has been inaugurated, said a press release.

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of the bank virtually inaugurated the operation of the sub-branches as chief guest.

Global Islami Bank Additional Managing Directors Md Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Sami Karim, divisional heads from head office, branch managers, sub-branch in-charges and distinguished clients were also present on the occasion.

It was expected that through the latest technological support, the bank will provide quality service to the customers and will expand its network at home and abroad to provide "Banking with Faith" to its stakeholders