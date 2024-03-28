Forex reserves reduce by $534 million in a week as cenbank keeps selling dollars

Banking

TBS Report
28 March, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 07:57 pm

Related News

Forex reserves reduce by $534 million in a week as cenbank keeps selling dollars

Earlier this month, the forex reserves fell below $20 billion after clearing the import bills of $1.29 billion for January and February with the Asian Clearing Union (ACU).

TBS Report
28 March, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 07:57 pm
US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken on 10 March 2023. Photo: Reuters
US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken on 10 March 2023. Photo: Reuters

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves stood at $19.45 billion yesterday (27 March), down by nearly $534 million a week ago, according to Bangladesh Bank data.

The drop is mostly owed to Bangladesh Bank still selling dollars from its reserves and the commercial banks taking back dollars under the currency swaps system with the central bank, industry insiders told The Business Standard. 

The reserves were above $21 billion in the first week of March this year. It went below $19 billion after the clearance of $1.35 billion Asian Clearing Union payment and the sales of US dollars to the commercial banks by the central bank.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Commercial banks have started currency swaps with the central bank from February 20 to keep the country's dollar market under control. Most of these were of one-month duration. As the first month has ended, commercial banks have started taking back dollars from the central bank. As a result, there has been a strain on the country's collective reserves.

According to Bangladesh Bank, the reserves decreased by more than $1.5 billion in the 22 days of this month. On 6 March, foreign exchange reserves were $26.34 billion. Reserves fell to $24.81 billion yesterday.

On the other hand, according to BPM-6, the reserves have fallen to 19.45 billion dollars. Which on March 6 was 21.15 billion. That is, gross reserves decreased by $1.52 billion in 22 days but according to the BPM-6, the decrease stands at $1.69 billion.

Bangladesh / Top News

Forex Reserves / Bangladesh / falls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Five nearby places to visit during Eid holidays

Five nearby places to visit during Eid holidays

10h | Explorer
The German government’s ‘wait-and-see’ approach to the energy-price shock needlessly prolonged a period of heightened economic insecurity and contributed to a sharp increase in support for the far-right Alternative für Deutschland. Photo: Getty Images via Project Syndicate

Who's afraid of price controls?

11h | Panorama
Asha holds a childhood picture of herself while exploring the Old Railway Station in Dolkhola, Khulna, where she was found by someone named Dolly Mondol. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Looking for answers: Two Scandinavian women search for their roots in Bangladesh

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Smart Bangladesh: The next transformative leap

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

2h | Videos
Sharfuddoula first Bangladeshi umpire in ICC Elite Panel

Sharfuddoula first Bangladeshi umpire in ICC Elite Panel

3h | Videos
Europe's economy is under attack from all sides

Europe's economy is under attack from all sides

1h | Videos
Sunrisers break record for highest ever IPL total

Sunrisers break record for highest ever IPL total

3h | Videos