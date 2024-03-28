Forex reserves reduce by $534 million in a week as cenbank keeps selling dollars

US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken on 10 March 2023. Photo: Reuters

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves stood at $19.45 billion yesterday (27 March), down by nearly $534 million a week ago, according to Bangladesh Bank data.

The drop is mostly owed to Bangladesh Bank still selling dollars from its reserves and the commercial banks taking back dollars under the currency swaps system with the central bank, industry insiders told The Business Standard.

The reserves were above $21 billion in the first week of March this year. It went below $19 billion after the clearance of $1.35 billion Asian Clearing Union payment and the sales of US dollars to the commercial banks by the central bank.

Commercial banks have started currency swaps with the central bank from February 20 to keep the country's dollar market under control. Most of these were of one-month duration. As the first month has ended, commercial banks have started taking back dollars from the central bank. As a result, there has been a strain on the country's collective reserves.

According to Bangladesh Bank, the reserves decreased by more than $1.5 billion in the 22 days of this month. On 6 March, foreign exchange reserves were $26.34 billion. Reserves fell to $24.81 billion yesterday.

On the other hand, according to BPM-6, the reserves have fallen to 19.45 billion dollars. Which on March 6 was 21.15 billion. That is, gross reserves decreased by $1.52 billion in 22 days but according to the BPM-6, the decrease stands at $1.69 billion.