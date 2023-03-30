Exporters to get Tk105 per dollar

Banking

Tonmoy Modak
30 March, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 08:53 pm

Banks will pay Tk105 per dollar to exporters from now on to expedite the encashment of export earnings.

In a meeting on Thursday, the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association (Bafeda) and the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) increased the rate for export proceeds by Tk1 per dollar.

However, the meeting did not change the rate for remittance, which has been stagnant at Tk107 for a long time.

This is the third time the exchange rate for export earnings has been increased this year.

The new rate will take effect on Sunday, said ABB Chairman Selim RF Hussain told The Business Standard.   

Earlier on 1 March, the export proceeds dollar rate was raised from Tk103 to Tk104 and on 31 January, the rate was increased from Tk102 to Tk103.

