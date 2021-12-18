EBL’s special initiative for women customers

Eastern Bank Ltd has taken special initiative for its women customers to provide them a range of technological and digital skill development trainings and agency services.

EBL Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking M Khorshed Anowar signed an agreement to this effect with Achia Nila, founder and CEO of Women In Digital Bangladesh in Dhaka recently.

Sarmin Atik, head of Priority Banking and Women Banking of EBL and Farjana Ali, project manager of Women In Digital Bangladesh along with other officials from both the organisations were also present on the occasion.