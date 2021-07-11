EBL signs agreement with Hatil

Banking

TBS Report
11 July, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 04:58 pm

EBL signs agreement with Hatil

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) and Hatil furniture has recently signed an agreement for customer benefit. 

EBL Deputy Managing Director and Retail and SME Banking Head M Khorshed Anowar and Hatil Complex Ltd Managing Director Selim H Rahman signed the deal on behalf of their respective organisations on a virtual platform, said a press release. 

Under the deal, Hatil-Nolte, the authorised licensee of Nolte Group in Bangladesh, will offer a special discount to EBL top-tier customers on exclusive German kitchen cabinets of Nolte and Express brands. 

EBL SEVP and Head of Liability and Wealth Management Syed Zulkar Nayen and Hatil Director (Finance and Accounts) Mizanur Rahman attended the signing ceremony among others.

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) / Hatil

