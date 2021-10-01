EBL reviews liquidity risk

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) recently reviewed risks related to liquidity, market, operation, credit, and people management issues.

The risks were reviewed at the bank's "Annual Risk Conference 2021" on Thursday in its head office in Gulshan of the capital, it said in a press statement.

The conference also discussed the way forward for overall risk management of the bank.

EBL Managing Director & CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar presided over the conference, while Mahmoodun Nabi Chowdhury, deputy managing director (DMD) and chairman of the Executive Risk Management Committee was the keynote speaker.

DMDs of the bank, head of the divisions, senior executives and senior managers of EBL from across the country participated in the conference.