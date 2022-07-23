EBL partners with a German bank for trade financing

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) signed a Trade Facility Agreement with KfW IPEX-Bank, Germany.

Funding under this agreement will be used to expand trade between Bangladesh and Germany and other European countries, read a press release.

Mehdi Zaman, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Treasury, FIs and Offshore Banking, Iftikhar Imam, Head of Inbound Business and China Desk, EBL; Tina Baumann, Director and Team Head Financial Institutions and Sovereigns, Johannes Memming, Assistant Vice President, Financial Institutions and Sovereigns of KfW IPEX-Bank signed the deal on behalf of their respective organizations.

Mayank Mittal, Director and Head of Representative Office, KfW IPEX-Bank and others were present on the occasion.

Tina Baumann said, "KfW IPEX-Bank is very glad to work with EBL, a long and esteemed partner of KfW DEG. We look forward to a long-term cooperation with EBL,"

Mehdi Zaman in his remarks said, "EBL is privileged and honored to be the first Bangladeshi Bank to partner with KfW IPEX-Bank to offer trade facility in catering the needs of customers."