EBL partners with DEG for carbon accounting project

Banking

TBS Report
09 November, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 05:52 pm

EBL signed a cooperation agreement with DEG to initiate a pilot project on Carbon Accounting. Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director and head of Corporate Banking, EBL and Anne Müllejans, senior manager - Gender Finance Lead FI of DEG are seen exchanging documents after signing the agreement to this effect at EBL head office in Dhaka recently.
EBL signed a cooperation agreement with DEG to initiate a pilot project on Carbon Accounting. Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director and head of Corporate Banking, EBL and Anne Müllejans, senior manager - Gender Finance Lead FI of DEG are seen exchanging documents after signing the agreement to this effect at EBL head office in Dhaka recently.

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) is working to initiate a pilot project on "Carbon Accounting" in collaboration with DEG, the German Development Finance Institution and their partner JIM Foundation.

Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director and head of Corporate Banking, EBL and Anne Müllejans, senior manager - Gender Finance Lead FI of DEG signed an agreement to this effect at EBL head office in Dhaka recently, said a press release.

EBL, using the Joint Impact Model will estimate financial flows in the economy and its resulting economic, social and environmental impact. These impacts will also be used to model and report on the contribution of EBL to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to the media release, EBL has become the first local bank in Bangladesh to explore the opportunities using such impact model in addressing the climate challenge issues.

