EBL opens two more agent banking outlets

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has opened two agent banking outlets at Bagmara of Lalmai upazila in Cumilla and Kaliganj upazila in Jhinaidah recently.

The Bagmara outlet was inaugurated by Abdul Motin Mollah, president of Lalmai Upazila Awami League, said a press release.

EBL branch manager of Lalmai in Cumilla SME-Agri Branch, Md Kabir Chowdhury and Agent Owner Md Sajedul Haque Bhuiyan were present on the occasion.

Md Anwarul Azim Anar, MP of Jhinaidah 4 constituency was present there.

EBL Jashore Branch Manager Md Abdul Hoque and Agent Owner Md Tareq Hasan were also present on the occasion, among others.